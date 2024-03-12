Dera Police Trace 2 Theft Cases, Arrest 3 Thieves
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Dera police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang of thieve and arrested its three members and recovered stolen weapons, ammunition and other items from their possession.
According to a Police spokesman, the district police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood, were pursuing zero tolerance policy against all types of crimes.
A team of Gomal University police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Anwar Khattak along with SHO Malik Imran traced two theft cases and arrested three members of a thieves’ gang involved in numerous theft cases.
The arrested accused included Naseeb Ullah son of Ashiq, Wajid Ali son of Rabnawaz and Imran son of Kalu.
The police also recovered stolen weapons and other items including 14 30-bore pistols, four 9mm pistols, two mousers, five 12-bore repeaters, 515 cartridges, two magazines, 24 electric batteries, five ceiling fans, eight battery chargers and two rolls of electric wire.
Further investigations were underway from the arrested accused.
