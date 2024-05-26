Open Menu

Dera Police Trace Bus-dacoity Case; Recovered Snatched Money, Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Dera police trace bus-dacoity case; recovered snatched money, weapons

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The district police on Sunday claimed to have traced a bus-dacoity case and arrested four accused recovering snatched cash and weapons from them.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Shaheed Nawab Police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Syed Sagheer Gilani along with SHO Sheikh Muhammad Bilal traced a bus-dacoity case in which the dacoits had looted the passengers of a private bus.

The police arrested four accused of the case namely Ikram Ullah and Usman sons of Hameed Ullah, Hikmat Ullah son of Asmat Ullah and Suleman son of Ameer Khan.

The police also recovered snatched money worth Rs 60,000 cash. Besides, the police also recovered weapons used in the crime scene including a Kalshnikov along with magazine and a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition.

The police started further investigation from the arrested accused.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Circle Money Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

20 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

22 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

22 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

22 hours ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

23 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

23 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

23 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan