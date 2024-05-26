Dera Police Trace Bus-dacoity Case; Recovered Snatched Money, Weapons
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The district police on Sunday claimed to have traced a bus-dacoity case and arrested four accused recovering snatched cash and weapons from them.
According to a police spokesman, a team of Shaheed Nawab Police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Syed Sagheer Gilani along with SHO Sheikh Muhammad Bilal traced a bus-dacoity case in which the dacoits had looted the passengers of a private bus.
The police arrested four accused of the case namely Ikram Ullah and Usman sons of Hameed Ullah, Hikmat Ullah son of Asmat Ullah and Suleman son of Ameer Khan.
The police also recovered snatched money worth Rs 60,000 cash. Besides, the police also recovered weapons used in the crime scene including a Kalshnikov along with magazine and a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition.
The police started further investigation from the arrested accused.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Second heat wave expected to increase malaria, dengue risk: preventive measures advised5 minutes ago
-
RCCI delegation condole tragic death of Iranian President5 minutes ago
-
Scrutiny committee meeting on medical grounds retirement cases held in Abbottabad15 minutes ago
-
KP food department to purchase wheat, establish separate vending machines15 minutes ago
-
World Economic Forum lists best countries for tourism in 202415 minutes ago
-
Bus traveling from Gilgit to Rawalpindi meets accident near Qalandarabad15 minutes ago
-
CM KP condoles death of renowned actor Talat Hussain25 minutes ago
-
46C temperature recorded in Sargodha25 minutes ago
-
Ministers express grief over death of legendary actor Talat Hussain25 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt launches online portal for sacrificial animal purchases45 minutes ago
-
Alhamra and Qatar Islamic Art Museum forge new cultural partnership55 minutes ago
-
Couple gunned down in DI Khan55 minutes ago