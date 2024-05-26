Dera police trace bus-dacoity case; recovered snatched money, weapons

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The district police on Sunday claimed to have traced a bus-dacoity case and arrested four accused recovering snatched cash and weapons from them.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Shaheed Nawab Police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Syed Sagheer Gilani along with SHO Sheikh Muhammad Bilal traced a bus-dacoity case in which the dacoits had looted the passengers of a private bus.

The police arrested four accused of the case namely Ikram Ullah and Usman sons of Hameed Ullah, Hikmat Ullah son of Asmat Ullah and Suleman son of Ameer Khan.

The police also recovered snatched money worth Rs 60,000 cash. Besides, the police also recovered weapons used in the crime scene including a Kalshnikov along with magazine and a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition.

The police started further investigation from the arrested accused.