Dera police trace dacoity case; recover motorcycle, gold ornaments

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The district police on Thursday claimed to have traced a dacoity case arrested three accused and recovered stolen gold ornaments, motorcycle, mobile phones, cash and weapon from their possessions in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to the police spokesman, under the supervision of Acting District Police Officer Dera Tayyab Jan, Police Station Cantt under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with Circle In-Charge Investigation Inspector Sabir Hussain Baloch, SHO Sibtain Hussain with team conducted a successful operation against the robbers and traced a dacoity case and arrested three accused involved in the dacoity incident.

The accused identified as Adil Abbas son of Gulzar Hussain resident of Hydari Chowk, Muhammad Umair son of Nazir Ahmad resident of Basti Dewala and Muhammad Iqbal Raza son of Bilal Hussain resident of Bhora Shah. The police recovered stolen gold ornaments, motorcycle, mobile phones, cash and 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Police registered the cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.