Open Menu

Dera Police Trace Dacoity Case; Recover Motorcycle, Gold Ornaments

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Dera police trace dacoity case; recover motorcycle, gold ornaments

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The district police on Thursday claimed to have traced a dacoity case arrested three accused and recovered stolen gold ornaments, motorcycle, mobile phones, cash and weapon from their possessions in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to the police spokesman, under the supervision of Acting District Police Officer Dera Tayyab Jan, Police Station Cantt under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with Circle In-Charge Investigation Inspector Sabir Hussain Baloch, SHO Sibtain Hussain with team conducted a successful operation against the robbers and traced a dacoity case and arrested three accused involved in the dacoity incident.

The accused identified as Adil Abbas son of Gulzar Hussain resident of Hydari Chowk, Muhammad Umair son of Nazir Ahmad resident of Basti Dewala and Muhammad Iqbal Raza son of Bilal Hussain resident of Bhora Shah. The police recovered stolen gold ornaments, motorcycle, mobile phones, cash and 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Police registered the cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Circle Gold From Weapon

Recent Stories

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

21 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

2 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

2 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

4 hours ago
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

4 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

8 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

20 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan