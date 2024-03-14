Dera Police Trace Dacoity Case; Recover Snatched Vehicle
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 06:09 PM
The district police Thursday claimed to have traced a dacoity case arresting three accused and recovering a snatched Dala loaded with different goods besides weapons used in the crime
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The district police Thursday claimed to have traced a dacoity case arresting three accused and recovering a snatched Dala loaded with different goods besides weapons used in the crime.
According to a police spokesman, Muhammad Zubair son of Atlas Khan reported to Shaheed Nawab Khan police station that he along with his other fellow-businessmen were going to Paniala from Yarik on a Dala loaded with different goods including pulses, rice, biscuits and UPS batteries. He informed that on their way, a white-colored car bearing registration number (7355) crossed them and some unknown armed men came out of that car at some distance.
The armed men snatched their mobile phones, ATM card, Bank Cheque and the goods-loaded Dala on gunpoint.
District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood taking notice of the incident formed a team led by Paharpur circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Yarik Police station Khubab Wali to trace the culprits.
The police team, using latest scientific techniques, traced the case and arrested three accused dacoits and recovered one Kalashnikov, two pistols along with ammunition. The police also recovered the snatched goods-loaded Dala and one mobile phone from the arrested accused while further investigation was underway.

