Dera Police Trace Dacoity Case; Recover Snatched Vehicle
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The district police on Sunday claimed to have traced a dacoity case arresting the main accused and recovering a snatched vehicle, mobile phones and cash here in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.
According to a police spokesman, a police team led by Shaheed Nawab Khan police station SHO Malik Javed Khan traced a dacoity case and arrested the main accused of the case named Muhammad Shoaib son of Shafiq Ahmad.
The police also recovered the snatched Pick-up bearing registration number (BRE- 3238), two mobile phones and cash from them while further investigation was underway.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four brick-kilns demolished, 18 vehicles seized over pollution14 seconds ago
-
MoFEPT announces designated routes of Pink Bus Service17 seconds ago
-
Explosion heard near security forces' check post in Quetta10 minutes ago
-
Three drugs dealers held, over 3 kg drugs recovered in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
FDE team visits ICT rural schools to assess damage caused by rain20 minutes ago
-
AIOU commences spring 2024 exams40 minutes ago
-
Spectrum of Identity: The evolution of gender norms40 minutes ago
-
Behind Murree's scenic charm: Residents' struggle for balance amid tourist rush40 minutes ago
-
2 held with narcotics, weapons40 minutes ago
-
Traditional sports: Another casualty of social media's onslaught50 minutes ago
-
Culinary experts’ top tips to protect spices aroma, taste in Monsoon humidity50 minutes ago
-
Kh Asif holds open court50 minutes ago