Dera police trace dacoity case; recover snatched vehicle

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The district police on Sunday claimed to have traced a dacoity case arresting the main accused and recovering a snatched vehicle, mobile phones and cash here in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by Shaheed Nawab Khan police station SHO Malik Javed Khan traced a dacoity case and arrested the main accused of the case named Muhammad Shoaib son of Shafiq Ahmad.

The police also recovered the snatched Pick-up bearing registration number (BRE- 3238), two mobile phones and cash from them while further investigation was underway.

APP/akt