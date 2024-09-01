Open Menu

Dera Police Trace Dacoity Case; Recover Snatched Vehicle

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Dera police trace dacoity case; recover snatched vehicle

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The district police on Sunday claimed to have traced a dacoity case arresting the main accused and recovering a snatched vehicle, mobile phones and cash here in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by Shaheed Nawab Khan police station SHO Malik Javed Khan traced a dacoity case and arrested the main accused of the case named Muhammad Shoaib son of Shafiq Ahmad.

The police also recovered the snatched Pick-up bearing registration number (BRE- 3238), two mobile phones and cash from them while further investigation was underway.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Mobile Vehicle Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

17 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

17 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

21 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

21 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

21 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 day ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan