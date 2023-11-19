Open Menu

Dera Police Trace Dacoity Case; Recovered Stolen Bike

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Dera police trace dacoity case; recovered stolen bike

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The district police on Sunday claimed to have traced a dacoity case and arrested an accused, recovering a stolen motorcycle and weapon from him here in the limits of Saddar police station.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Saddar police station traced a dacoity case in which accused Ali snatched a motorcycle from a citizen.

The police, adopting modern scientific techniques, arrested accused Ali, son of Hameed Ullah, a resident of Sheik Yousaf Adda, and recovered a stolen motorcycle, one pistol, and four cartridges from his possession.

Further investigation by the accused was underway.

APP/akt

