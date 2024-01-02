Dera police trace dacoity case; recovered stolen bike

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The district police have traced a dacoity case and arrested an accused recovering a stolen motorcycle and weapon from him here in the limits of Saddar police station.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Saddar police station led by SHO Malik Sajid traced a dacoity case in which three unknown accused snatched a motorcycle, mobile phone and wallet containing Rs 6,000 cash and valuables from citizen Fida Muhammad son of Dost Muhammad.

The police adopting modern scientific techniques arrested the accused Mir Wali son of Naseeb Khan along with a 12-bore repeater which was used in the crime.

The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle, mobile phone and wallet with valuables from the accused. Further investigation of the accused was underway.