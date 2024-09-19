Open Menu

Dera Police Trace Out Blind Murder Of Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Dera police trace out blind murder of youth

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The police on Thursday arrested an accused, who was allegedly involved in the blind murder of a youth, recovering weapon used in the crime.

According to police spokesman, 18-year-old Hassan Shah was shot dead here in the limits of Dera Town police station on August 13, 2024 and the assailant escaped from the scene.

After the crime was reported, District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood assigned the task of arresting culprit to ASP Muhammad Aleem Khan. A police team led by ASP Muhammad Aleem Khan along with Dera Town police station SHO Aman Ullah traced the case by using modern scientific techniques. The police party arrested the main accused of the case named Sajjad Hussain Shah alias Sajja and recovered a 30-bore pistol used in the crime.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Police Station Nasir August From Weapon

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 hour ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

3 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

3 hours ago
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

21 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

21 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan