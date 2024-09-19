Dera Police Trace Out Blind Murder Of Youth
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The police on Thursday arrested an accused, who was allegedly involved in the blind murder of a youth, recovering weapon used in the crime.
According to police spokesman, 18-year-old Hassan Shah was shot dead here in the limits of Dera Town police station on August 13, 2024 and the assailant escaped from the scene.
After the crime was reported, District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood assigned the task of arresting culprit to ASP Muhammad Aleem Khan. A police team led by ASP Muhammad Aleem Khan along with Dera Town police station SHO Aman Ullah traced the case by using modern scientific techniques. The police party arrested the main accused of the case named Sajjad Hussain Shah alias Sajja and recovered a 30-bore pistol used in the crime.
APP/akt
