Dera Police Trace Rs One Mln Dacoity Case, Arrest Two Suspects

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Dera police trace Rs one mln dacoity case, arrest two suspects

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Dera police have traced a Rs one million armed dacoity case and arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the crime.

According to police spokesman, the district police under the leadership of District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada traced the dacoity case in which unidentified robbers snatched Rs 1 million at gunpoint and fled from the scene here in the jurisdiction of City Police Station on July 14, 2025.

SDPO City Muhammad Adnan, along with SHO City Taimur Khan Marwat and Investigation In-charge Sabir Hussain, launched an intensive operation to track down the culprits.

During the pursuit, police intercepted the robbers while they were attempting another robbery. In the ensuing exchange of fire, one suspect was injured while the other was arrested. The accused were later identified as Zahid and Affan, residents of Tank district.

The police also recovered the stolen Rs One million, two pistols with ammunition, and a motorcycle used in the crime. The recovered cash has been returned to its rightful owner.

APP/akt

