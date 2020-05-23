Dera Regional Police Officer visit different check posts, finds moral of policemen high

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan Regional Police Officer Muhammad Imtiaz Shah visited various roadblocks in Dera city and met with the soldiers and police officials

On this occasion, the Dera Regional Police Officer said that all the jawans should be alert and perform their duties, keeping a close eye on suspicious persons at night and do not show any negligence during duty.

Regional Police Officer Dera Muhammad Imtiaz reviewed the security of the city while meeting the citizens during his visit in the interior city bazaars and asked about the law and order situation, the people expressed satisfaction and said that the security arrangements made by the police during the Holy month of Ramadan are very good and people do not face any problem.

DPO Capt (retd) Wahid Mahmood was also present on the occasion. Regional Police Officer Dera Muhammad Imtiaz Shah issued instructions to the District Police Officer to maintain law and order in the city.

Security should be tightened to maintain the circular road and Police patrols should be increased in Azaar, especially at night.

SHOs and RSDPOs will be on the road and will check all roadblocks and on-duty personnel.

External routes should be closely monitored, as well as a complete ban on the entry of Chung Chi rickshaws and large and small vehicles in the four bazaars in the last days of the Holy month and strictly enforced.

Meanwhile, the Regional Police Officer Dera issued stern warnings to SHOs of all Police Stations in the districts that no complaints of aerial firing should be received from any area. SHO City and Cantt has been told to take strict legal action.

He directed them to keep a vigilant eye on the moon night and all police jawans should be very alert and perform their duties and create maximum convenience for the general public. Finally, the Regional Police Officer Dera said that the morale of the police is high to deal with any untoward incident.

Security arrangements are very good in the district and all possible steps should be taken in this regard to maintain law and order situation in the city.