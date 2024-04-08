Dera rescue 1122 service cancels staff leaves for Eid ul Fitr

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 will remain alert during the Eidul Fitr holidays and has cancelled all the leaves of employees for serving people in case of emergency.

In this regard, District Emergency Officer Awais Babar chaired a meeting on Monday to review preparations made under the emergency response plan for provision of prompt services during Eid ul Fitr.

He said that rescue teams along with emergency vehicles would remain deputed at all stations across the Dera and they would remain alert round the clock to efficiently tackle any untoward incident during Eid Ul Fitr holidays.

He asked the citizens to dial up the service through helpline 1122 in case of emergency and added that rescue teams would be equipped with all emergency services like ambulances and fire extinguishers to meet any emergency promptly and efficiently.

He said that it was top priority to promptly respond to emergency calls from any area of the district and in this regard on-call officers would be available for 24 hours.

