Open Menu

Dera Rescue 1122 Service Cancels Staff Leaves For Eid Ul Fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Dera rescue 1122 service cancels staff leaves for Eid ul Fitr

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 will remain alert during the Eidul Fitr holidays and has cancelled all the leaves of employees for serving people in case of emergency.

In this regard, District Emergency Officer Awais Babar chaired a meeting on Monday to review preparations made under the emergency response plan for provision of prompt services during Eid ul Fitr.

He said that rescue teams along with emergency vehicles would remain deputed at all stations across the Dera and they would remain alert round the clock to efficiently tackle any untoward incident during Eid Ul Fitr holidays.

He asked the citizens to dial up the service through helpline 1122 in case of emergency and added that rescue teams would be equipped with all emergency services like ambulances and fire extinguishers to meet any emergency promptly and efficiently.

He said that it was top priority to promptly respond to emergency calls from any area of the district and in this regard on-call officers would be available for 24 hours.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Fire Holidays Vehicles Alert Rescue 1122 All From Top

Recent Stories

President Zardari to address joint parliament on A ..

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

37 minutes ago
 Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

1 hour ago
 Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

1 hour ago
 Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

3 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

21 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan