Dera Rescue 1122 Service Devises Plan For Eid-ul-Azha

Mon 27th July 2020 | 04:28 PM

The district Rescue 1122 service has devised an exclusive plan for facilitating masses and tackling emergencies during Eid-ul-Azha in the district

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The district Rescue 1122 service has devised an exclusive plan for facilitating masses and tackling emergencies during Eid-ul-Azha in the district.

Media Coordinator Aizaz Mehmood said in a report that holidays of all workers of the rescue service had been cancelled as part of preparedness plan for Eid-ul-Azha.

He added that a meeting was held with District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122,Kashif Salam in the chair to discuss the plan and other relevant issues.

During the meeting the district emergency officer said it was top priority of the rescue service to provide best services to people on this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that residents could contact Rescue1122 service any time in case of emergency as the service workers remained alert round the clock to provide assistance and tackle emergency.

He said that rescue workers would along with ambulances and fire vehicles would be deputed during Eid prayers time at different Eidghas to facilitate and tackle any untoward incident.

