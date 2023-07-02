Open Menu

Dera Rescue 1122 Tackles 70 Emergencies During 3 Days

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2023 | 06:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The district emergency service, Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 70 various emergencies across the district on the three days of Eidul Azha.

Sharing a detailed report about the Rescue 1122 performance during Eidul Azha, its spokesman said on Sunday the total emergencies includee 43 medical, 14 road traffic accidents, three fire eruptions, one fighting, one building collapse, and eight other different emergencies.

He said all these emergencies were reported during the three days of Eidul Azha and the district emergency service provided prompt first aid services to victims while successfully shifting them to nearby hospitals.

During the Eid days, he said Rescue 1122 also provided referral services to people and shifted during 12 emergencies, and 10 patients were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) from the hospital of other Tehsils.

Similarly, he said in two emergencies the patients were taken to other districts from Dera Ismail Khan including Peshawar, Islamabad, and Multan.

