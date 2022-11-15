UrduPoint.com

Dera RPO For Public-friendly Policing To Address Law, Order-related Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Dera RPO for public-friendly policing to address law, order-related issues

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Range Muhammad Saleem Marwat on Tuesday underlined the need for promoting public-friendly policing by ensuring close coordination with citizens to check crimes and address law and order-related issues effectively.

He said the atmosphere of trust between the police and the people could be further improved only by maintaining close liaison with the masses coupled with better performance of duties by cops and better delivery of public service.

"The main responsibility of the police force is to maintain law and order in the area and every police officer has to fulfill his responsibility to this effect while dealing with people with respect," the RPO said while addressing a Police Darbar at Police Lines here.

A large number of police jawans besides senior police officers including District Police Officer(DPO) Muhammad Shoaib, SP Investigation Shabbir Khan, SP Investigation Tank Yasir Aman, SHOs of Dera range including SDPOs and in-charges of various departments attended the forum.

He also appreciated the services of Ghazi jawans and martyrs of police and security forces who laid down their lives to protect the motherland.

The cops highlighted various problems relating to their service structure, promotion, transfers and leave etc.

RPO Dera listened to the problems of the police personnel and issued directives for resolving certain problems on the spot.

" The purpose of holding this Durbar is to meet with the police jawans and give relief to you by being aware of the problems faced during the duty and solving all the problems on a priority basis so that you can perform your responsibilities with more devotion and diligence," Muhammad Saleem Marwat observed.

He said all the professional matters would be resolved on the basis of merit and everyone would get justice in a transparent manner.

He urged the SHO and staff to treat the complainants and the general public with respect.

He also asked them to take strong action against drug dealers, gamblers and criminals.

