Dera sanitation workers call off strike

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Sanitary workers of Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan (WSSC) on Friday ended a week-long strike that crippled the sewerage system causing the unhygienic situation in many localities.

The decision was made after negotiations with Syed Sada Hussain Shah Chief Executive Officer of WSSC, who assured the sanitation workers and staff that their salaries would be paid within a few days.

This commitment led to the end of the strike and following the successful negotiations, sanitation workers and other staff resumed their duties.

Sanitation staff of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DI Khan had gone on strike and announced the boycott of work in protest against non-payment of salaries over the last two months. They had vowed to continue their strike till the payment of their pending salaries.

Due to the strike sanitation and cleanliness were badly affected in the city causing unhygienic situations in many localities. Streets were littered with garbage due to which drains remained clogged and started overflowing.

Talking to APP, Syed Sada Hussain Shah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WSSC has said that after the successful negotiations, the sanitation employees ended their strike and resumed their duties and their pending salaries would be released within a few days.

Sada Hussain Shah added that the issue of salaries and release of grants has been discussed with the Provincial Secretary of Local Government during a recent meeting held in Peshawar, we hope that the salaries of the employees will be paid within a few days.

He termed WSSC employees as the greatest asset. He also assured that despite challenging circumstances, all available funds will be used to settle all outstanding dues, including salary arrears.

"It is our priority to pay the pending salaries of these sanitation workers as soon as possible," he added.

He further said that over 350 employees of Tehsil Municipal Administration Dera (TMA ) are on deputation with WSSC, whose salaries are contractually borne by TMA while we are only bound to give them only deputation allowance but WSSC are also paying their salaries which is additional burden on the company, he added that 45 crores of WASA are owed by TMA due to which the company is facing financial crises and the salaries of the employees are pending.

The Chief Executive Officer said that being a resident of Dera, I am well aware of the problems of cleaning the city, including the cleaning of drains.

He further said that maintaining DI Khan's cleanliness and providing a clean environment to the people were our top priorities and the organisation is committed to providing better living conditions to the people of the city.