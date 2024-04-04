Dera Sanitation Workers Demand Payment Of Pending Salaries Before Eid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 12:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The sanitation workers and staff of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DIKhan on Thursday demanded payment of their pending salaries before Eid and announced a complete strike and boycott of work for an indefinite period in protest against non-payment of salaries from the last two months.
“The company has not paid us our salaries for the past two months, which is not tolerable anymore for us,” sanitation workers of WSSC said while protesting against the non-payment of their salaries.
The employees, holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans of their demands, took the protest rally in the old sabzi mandi.
They said that only 5 working days are left in Eid-ul-Fitr but the employees of WSSC are yet to receive their current and previous salaries and pensions.
The employees of WSSC appealed to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur to take notice of the non-payment of their salaries for the last two months.
They said that employees of WSSC had not been paid salaries due to which their families were facing great hardships and they could not pay their utility bills, rent, and fees of their children, adding that if the government would not address the issue they would continue their strike till the acceptance of their demands.
“Despite assurance and promises, the employees have not been paid salaries,” they said.
They asked the provincial government to resolve the issue and ensure payment of salaries to WSSC workers before Eid without any delay.
Meanwhile, sanitation and cleanliness were badly affected in the city due to the strike of sanitation workers at WSSC.
Heaps of dirt and garbage could be seen in the streets and roads but the relevant quarters had turned a blind eye to the issue.
