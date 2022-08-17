Dera shopkeepers warned against overcharging, profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration has launched crackdown against profiteers and imposed fine on several shopkeepers for overcharging consumers.

The district food department's officials in line with directives of the Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan paid a surprise visit to bazaars and inspected quality and prices of food items.

During inspection, the supervisors of the food department Muhammad Sajid and Waqas Ahmed imposed fines on several shopkeepers for being involved in profiteering or failing to display an officially prescribed price lists.

They said the district administration was committed to extending relief to residents and no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands by overcharging customers.

They directed the shopkeepers to sell commodities according to officially prescribed rates.

They also directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places at their shops and added that district administration would continue taking action against profiteers.