Dera To Have Pedestrian Steel Bridge Opposite Girls’ College Soon
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The district administration was taking effective measures to undertake development initiatives for development of the area.
As part of efforts, three key development projects had been proposed to facilitate people.
In this regard, according to district administration, a monitoring committee led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Farhan Khan visited the sites and conducted a thorough inspection of major development projects.
Those projects visited include construction of road at Jahaz Chowk, Kachehri, pedestrian steel bridge opposite degree college for Girls and establishing a Sasta Tandoor for the welfare of the citizens.
It says senior officials of the C&W Highway Division gave a detailed briefing on progress of these projects.
Speaking on the occasion, the additional deputy commissioner said that effective measures should be taken to complete these initiatives in a timely manner, leading to prosperity and development of the area.
He was of the view that concrete steps should be taken to ensure transparency and added that no compromise would be made on quality of work to ensure its long-term sustainability.
He directed the departments concerned to take steps to resolve bottlenecks promptly, if any.
He said that these measures were part of the broader vision and directions of Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman to ensure sustainable development and public welfare.
APP/slm
