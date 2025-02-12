Open Menu

Dera To Have Pedestrian Steel Bridge Opposite Girls’ College Soon

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Dera to have pedestrian steel bridge opposite girls’ college soon

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The district administration was taking effective measures to undertake development initiatives for development of the area.

As part of efforts, three key development projects had been proposed to facilitate people.

In this regard, according to district administration, a monitoring committee led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Farhan Khan visited the sites and conducted a thorough inspection of major development projects.

Those projects visited include construction of road at Jahaz Chowk, Kachehri, pedestrian steel bridge opposite degree college for Girls and establishing a Sasta Tandoor for the welfare of the citizens.

It says senior officials of the C&W Highway Division gave a detailed briefing on progress of these projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the additional deputy commissioner said that effective measures should be taken to complete these initiatives in a timely manner, leading to prosperity and development of the area.

He was of the view that concrete steps should be taken to ensure transparency and added that no compromise would be made on quality of work to ensure its long-term sustainability.

He directed the departments concerned to take steps to resolve bottlenecks promptly, if any.

He said that these measures were part of the broader vision and directions of Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman to ensure sustainable development and public welfare.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..

5 minutes ago
 Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat firs ..

Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..

17 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..

21 minutes ago
 FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup ..

FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality

35 minutes ago
 Egypt launches unified government services card to ..

Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation

35 minutes ago
 Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motors ..

Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team

50 minutes ago
Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO

Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO

1 hour ago
 World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economie ..

World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain re ..

PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum

1 hour ago
 Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah ..

Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case

1 hour ago
 Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What ..

Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'

2 hours ago
 UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chi ..

UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chief

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan