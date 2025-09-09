Dera Traffic Police Conduct Anti-encroachment Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The traffic police on Tuesday carried out a large-scale anti-encroachment operation, clearing key roads of illegal obstructions.
According to the police spokesman, the operation was conducted on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada.
The operation was led by DSP Traffic Chan Shah, accompanied by Incharge Traffic Dera Qaiser Hilal Sial and other officials.
During the operation, illegal encroachments near under-construction flyovers at Tank Adda, Deen Pur Road, and adjacent areas were removed, restoring smooth traffic flow.
He said the encroachments were causing severe disruption to traffic and creating difficulties for both pedestrians and transporters.
He added such measures against encroachments would continue without discrimination to improve the city’s traffic system.
