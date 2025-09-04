Open Menu

Dera Traffic Police Launch Crackdown On Tinted Glasses

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Dera Traffic police launch crackdown on tinted glasses

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The city traffic police have launched a crackdown against vehicles with tinted glasses and motorcycles using illegal, fancy or non-standard number plates.

The action was initiated following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada.

The operation, led by DSP Traffic Chan Shah along with Traffic Warden In-charge Qaiser, resulted in the removal of dozens of black papers from car windows and the seizure of fancy number plates from motorcycles.

The police also issued challans to various violators.

According to the traffic police, the campaign aims to prevent the possible misuse of vehicles and motorcycles by ensuring compliance with traffic laws.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

1 hour ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

4 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

15 hours ago
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

15 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

15 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

15 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

16 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

16 hours ago
 Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan