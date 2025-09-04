Dera Traffic Police Launch Crackdown On Tinted Glasses
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 02:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The city traffic police have launched a crackdown against vehicles with tinted glasses and motorcycles using illegal, fancy or non-standard number plates.
The action was initiated following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada.
The operation, led by DSP Traffic Chan Shah along with Traffic Warden In-charge Qaiser, resulted in the removal of dozens of black papers from car windows and the seizure of fancy number plates from motorcycles.
The police also issued challans to various violators.
According to the traffic police, the campaign aims to prevent the possible misuse of vehicles and motorcycles by ensuring compliance with traffic laws.
APP/akt
