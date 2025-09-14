Dera Traffic Police Remove Encroachments From Muslim Bazaar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada , the traffic police on Sunday conducted an anti-encroachment operation in Muslim Bazaar to ensure smooth traffic flow.
According to details, the operation was supervised by DSP Traffic Chan Shah and led by Traffic In-charge Qaiser Hilal.
During the operation, goods placed outside shops and handcarts blocking the way were removed, making the bazaar more spacious and easing movement for pedestrians and vehicles.
Speaking to the media, Traffic In-charge Qaiser Hilal said that encroachments would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He urged shopkeepers to keep their goods within their shops to avoid future action.
