Dera Wears Festive Look As Independence Day Draws Near
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Preparations are in full swing as Independence Day (August 14) approaches, with citizens eagerly awaiting to celebrate the auspicious occasion with national zeal and fervor.
Buildings across the city have been illuminated, creating a festive atmosphere, particularly noticeable during the evenings.
Stalls selling Independence Day-related items have sprung up along the city’s main roads, offering a variety of colorful articles for the occasion.
These stalls are drawing crowds of all age groups, with children showing special enthusiasm in purchasing caps, shirts, and accessories in national flag colors.
Meanwhile, civic agencies have chalked out comprehensive plans to facilitate the celebrations.
Banners bearing patriotic slogans have been installed along major roads, further enhancing the celebratory ambiance.
The district administration has organized a series of activities to mark the day in a befitting manner. Among the highlights is a major cycling race scheduled for August 9, offering youth a chance to express their patriotism through sport.
According to officials, around 100 cyclists are expected to participate in the race, which will follow a route from Yarik Bypass to Fort Chashma.
In addition, schools across the district will host speeches, tableaus, and prayer ceremonies as part of the celebrations.
The district police have put in place elaborate security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations.
APP/slm
