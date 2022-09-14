UrduPoint.com

Dera Welcomes Faisal Kundi's Appointment As PM's Special Assistant

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 05:50 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The political and social circles of Dera Ismail Khan welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to appoint Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Information Secretary Faisal Karim Khan Kundi as Special Assistant.

The various important personalities of local level visited the 'Kundi Model Farm' and congratulated the newly appointed PM's Special Assistant.

They expressed the hope that Faisal Karim Kundi would serve the local masses at his new important portfolio.

They hoped that he would bring a special package from the Federal government for rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The said Faisal Karim Kundi, as a special assistant to the prime minister, would play an important role in resolving the problems faced by the people of the district, especially flood affected people.

