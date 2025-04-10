Derajaat 2025 Witnesses Vibrant Art, Cultural Activities
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 08:37 PM
Various activities of DeraJaat 2025, continued with full enthusiasm on Thursday, featuring a wide range of art and cultural events
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Various activities of DeraJaat 2025, continued with full enthusiasm on Thursday, featuring a wide range of art and cultural events.
A key highlight was the concluding ceremony of a two-day art exhibition held at the District Auditorium Hall in D.I. Khan.
The event celebrated the creativity of both senior and junior artists, with medals and certificates awarded in recognition of their outstanding contributions.
The ceremony was attended by prominent figures including Director of sports Operations Naimatullah Marwat, Deputy Director Jamshed Baloch, Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Betani, senior artists Ajab Gul, Farooq Siyal, Jamshed Matthew, Muhammad Sharif, Danish Khan, and Qari Abdul Kareem. A large number of art enthusiasts, organizers and members of the management team were also present.
The exhibition showcased nearly 75 paintings from a diverse group of senior and junior artists, reflecting the region’s rich artistic talent.
Speaking at the event, Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Betani emphasized the provincial government's commitment to promoting art and culture. He noted that such initiatives under the DeraJaat umbrella not only uplift the artist community but also spark broader public interest in the arts.
Senior artist Ajab Gul also highlighted the growing participation of both men and women in the field, praising the exceptional talent and dedication shown by female artists.
It is worth mentioning that a one-day poetry (Mushaira) will be held tomorrow at the District Auditorium Hall as part of the continuing Dera Jaat 2025 celebrations.
