Derajat 2025 festival help to promote local culture, boost business :Faisal Amin Gandapur

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Member National Assembly (MNA) Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur said on Friday that ‘Derajat-2025’ Festival would help in promoting the culture, arts, sports and traditions of Dera Ismail Khan at national level. besides entertain and amuse the general public and recreation to families.

‘DeraJat’ festival would serve as a platform to enhance regional culture and traditional sports while providing excellent recreational opportunities for the public, he said while talking to APP.

A three-week grand festival ‘Derajat 2025’ will commence from March 30 to April 20 in Dera Ismail Khan, and was organised by the divisional administration, DI Khan, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority.

Visitors can see variety of attractions, including Derajat Off-Road challenge, mela aspan, meena bazaar for ladies, art exhibition, tent pegging, horse and cattle show, pet show, wrestling, gymnastics, cultural dances, grand mushaira, qirat and naat competition and other local sports would be part of this festival.

The main inaugural ceremony of DeraJat-2025 would be held on April 5, 2025 at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex, while the ‘Mela-Aspan’ festival would take place from April 6 to April 8, 2025 at Meela Ground.

The festivities of DeraJat will start on Chand raat with Ladies Meena Bazar at Town Hall and would be continued until April 20, 2025, culminating in a closing ceremony at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex. Additionally, the grand "Off-Road Challenge" event is scheduled from April 17 to April 20, 2025, at the CPEC site in Yarik.

Faisal Amin Gandapur said that the Spring Festival is expected to draw large crowds, and on the directions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the district administration is working tirelessly to ensure that all logistical and security arrangements are in place.

Thousands of Spectators are expected to witness this mega event which will boost the local business of the residents. Derajat Bazar will also be established showcasing local, traditional and cultural artifacts, he added.

The event promises to be a unique blend of cultural celebration and community engagement, offering something for everyone, he said.

He appealed to the public to actively participate in the local festivals and traditional sports events to further strengthen the cultural identity of Dera Ismail Khan.