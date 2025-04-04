Open Menu

Derajat 2025 Festival To Begin In DI Khan Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Derajat 2025 festival to begin in DI Khan tomorrow

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The DI Khan's grand cultural, sporting, and recreational festival "Derajat 2025" will formally commence on tomorrow Saturday, April 5, at 3:00 PM at Ratta Kulachi Sports Stadium in Dera Ismail Khan.

The Derajat Festival was being organised by the divisional administration, DI Khan, Directorate of Sports and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority.

Arrangements for this purpose have been finalised jointly by the provincial government and district administration of DI Khan.

This vibrant festival showcasing traditional and national sports will continue until April 20, attracting thousands of visitors from across the country.

The inaugural ceremony will be held at Ratta Kulachi Sports Stadium where visitors can see variety of attractions, including g the historic Mela Aspaan, off-road jeep show, pet show, traditional and national sports competitions, guided tours of historical sites, ladies meena bazaar, grand mushaira, Qirat and Naat recitation contests, an art exhibition, and a tree plantation campaign.

The opening ceremony will feature an exhibition of valuable livestock from Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding areas, a March Past, parade, Dhol, horse dance, camel dance, dog races, weightlifting, stone lifting, tent pegging, band performances, and a fireworks display will also be held.

The festival’s major event Off Road Challenge will start from April 17 to 20. More than 120 top racers are expected to participate in 17 different categories.

Recent Stories

Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses borde ..

Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings

33 minutes ago
 Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on ..

Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles

41 minutes ago
 PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at ..

PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..

49 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publ ..

Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scop ..

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

3 hours ago
WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network ..

WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest ..

3 hours ago
 Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contem ..

Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April ..

3 hours ago
 School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th ..

School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition

3 hours ago
 Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, ..

Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quo ..

PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota

4 hours ago
 PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan