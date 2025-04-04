Derajat 2025 Festival To Begin In DI Khan Tomorrow
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The DI Khan's grand cultural, sporting, and recreational festival "Derajat 2025" will formally commence on tomorrow Saturday, April 5, at 3:00 PM at Ratta Kulachi Sports Stadium in Dera Ismail Khan.
The Derajat Festival was being organised by the divisional administration, DI Khan, Directorate of Sports and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority.
Arrangements for this purpose have been finalised jointly by the provincial government and district administration of DI Khan.
This vibrant festival showcasing traditional and national sports will continue until April 20, attracting thousands of visitors from across the country.
The inaugural ceremony will be held at Ratta Kulachi Sports Stadium where visitors can see variety of attractions, including g the historic Mela Aspaan, off-road jeep show, pet show, traditional and national sports competitions, guided tours of historical sites, ladies meena bazaar, grand mushaira, Qirat and Naat recitation contests, an art exhibition, and a tree plantation campaign.
The opening ceremony will feature an exhibition of valuable livestock from Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding areas, a March Past, parade, Dhol, horse dance, camel dance, dog races, weightlifting, stone lifting, tent pegging, band performances, and a fireworks display will also be held.
The festival’s major event Off Road Challenge will start from April 17 to 20. More than 120 top racers are expected to participate in 17 different categories.
