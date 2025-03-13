'Derajat 2025' Festival To Commence From 30 March With Cultural Showcase In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 02:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A three-week grand festival 'Derajat 2025' will commence from March 30 to April 20 to promote local culture and
traditional art and sports in Dera Ismail Khan.
The Derajat Festival was being organised by the divisional administration, DI Khan, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority.
The inaugural ceremony will be held at Ratta Kulachi Sports Stadium where visitors can see variety of attractions, including Derajat Off-Road challenge, mela aspan, meena bazaar for ladies, art exhibition, tent pegging, horse and cattle show, pet show, wrestling, gymnastics, cultural dances, grand mushaira, qirat and naat competition and other local sports would be part of this festival
The District administration is making foolproof security arrangements for the Participants as well as spectators. Additional chief secretary (ACS) Home and Tribal Affairs Department has already conducted security meetings in this regard and directions have been given to LEAs for security arrangements.
The KP govt has directed the district administration of Dera Ismail Khan to make all necessary arrangements for this purpose in addition to streamlining the departments of tourism, local govt rural development, Sports department, municipal and other departments.
The festival's major event Off Road Challenge will start from April 17 to 20. More than 120 top racers are expected to participate in 17 different categories. Prominent racers such as Nadir Magsi, Sahibzada Sultan, Deena Patel ,Zain Mehmood, Roni Patel,Tusna Patel Salma Marwat are expected to participate in the mega event.
Talking to APP, Member National Assembly (MNA) Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur said that during last year, people enjoyed the festival, however, better arrangements have been made this year too so that people could have maximum recreational opportunities in the area.
Sharing the details of the event, he said that the Derajat Off-Road Challenge along with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route will be held from April 17. He said that men and women jeep racers from all over the country were expected to participate in the championship.
He said that Derajat off-road challenge in its inaugural year in 2021 has established itself as one of the best managed off-road races of Pakistan.
The starting point of the rally will be set up along Yarik Interchange, CPEC Motorway in D.I Khan. The riders will have 100 kilometres of radius between Yarik and Rehmani Khel to run their vehicles at one of the most beautiful multi-terrain tracks at the foothills of Shaikh Badin and the CPEC Western route. Proper arrangements will be made for spectators to watch the Off Road Jeep challenge on both sides of the track, he added.
Gandapur said that the festival was being organized at the national level under the name of Dera-jat mela to create a feeling of love and affection in youth for their local culture and tradition besides talent hunting. He said that the festival would promote peace, love and brotherhood among the people. As it's one of the major events of KP in which thousands of participants will take part from all over Pakistan.
