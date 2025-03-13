Derajat event to help in promoting local culture, traditional sports: Commissioner

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Dera, Zafar islam Khattak on Thursday said that ‘Derajat-2025’ would help in promoting local culture and traditional sports besides providing local people with recreational opportunities.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting in his office regarding "DeraJat-2025". The commissioner has emphasized that regional culture was the identity and heritage of any nation, adding, its preservation and promotion was a collective responsibility.

He stated that ‘DeraJat’ festival would serve as a platform to enhance regional culture and traditional sports while providing excellent recreational opportunities for the public. He further highlighted that Dera Ismail Khan was a region rich in history, culture, and traditional sports.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the main inaugural ceremony of DeraJat-2025 would be held on April 5, 2025 at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex, while the ‘Mela-Aspan’ festival would take place from April 6 to April 8, 2025 at Meela Ground. The festivities of DeraJat have been started on March 10, 2025 which would be continued until April 20, 2025, culminating in a closing ceremony at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex. Additionally, the grand "Off-Road Challenge" event is scheduled from April 17 to April 20, 2025, at the CPEC site in Yarik.

The festival will also feature a variety of events, including kabaddi, wrestling, horse-riding, bull-racing, tug-of-war, pet shows, poetry recitations, Naat and speech competitions, and separate art exhibitions for men and women.

The commissioner stated that the festival would encourage the local youth for healthy activities. He further mentioned that the divisional administration, following the directives of the provincial government, was taking special measures to promote the cultural heritage of the region to ensure the preservation and transfer of these traditions to future generations.

Commissioner Zafar Islam Khattak also appealed to the public to actively participate in the local fairs and cultural sports events to further strengthen the cultural identity of Dera Ismail Khan.

The meeting was also attended by District Police Officer Dera (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Development Farhan Ahmad, Syed Gulfam Shah, Assistant Commissioner Dera Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, District Sports Officer Raziullah Betani, Tehsil Municipal Officer Dera Hanif Choghta, District education Officer Musarrat Hussain Baloch, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Khalid Qayyum, and District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Engineer Faseeh Ullah, along with representatives from various other departments.

It was decided that Assistant Commissioner Development Sajjad Baloch would be the divisional focal person for the even while Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi would be the focal person for Dera Ismail Khan.

APP/akt