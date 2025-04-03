Derajat Festival Attracts Visitors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The initial phase of the Derajat Festival 2025 is underway, attracting a large number of people.
The festival is meant to promote local culture, showcasing several activities.
Currently, the Mina bazaar is underway at the Town Hall, offering a variety of activities and exhibitions for women and children.
The Mina Bazaar showcases products for women and children, food items, art exhibitions, puppet shows, magic performances, and children's games.
Moreover, several cultural and sporting competitions, including cooking, makeup, karate, and public speaking contests, are being held.
Prizes will be awarded to those who perform exceptionally in these competitions.
The bazaar also features displays of local handicrafts, embroidery, and pottery, highlighting the region’s culture and arts.
The festival aims not only to preserve local traditions but also to connect the younger generation with their cultural heritage.
The Derajat festival will include a poetry session, and fireworks display, making it an unforgettable event.
