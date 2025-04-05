‘Derajat’ festival begins with colorful ceremony

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The grand cultural, sporting, and recreational festival of ‘Derajat’ has been formally inaugurated with a grand colorful ceremony held here at the Ratta Kulachi cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan was the chief guest of the opening ceremony which was also attended by MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur, Dawar Khan Kundi, MPA Tank Usman Betanni, DI Khan City Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur, Provincial Secretary Sports Zia ul Haq, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir Khan, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ms. Sarah Rehman and a large number of spectators.

The pigeons were released into the air as a symbol of peace. On the opening day, different traditional sports were demonstrated including horse dance, gymnastic, local wrestling, weight lifting and others. The animals’ exhibition was also part of the event.

In weight lifting, Muhammad Rafique got huge applause after he lifted five sacks weighing 100 kg each.

Another attraction for the people was ‘tractor power shows’, in which two tractors were tied up with arms of a man from opposite direction and the tractors pulled him from both sides.

Besides, different government departments had also setup special stalls outside the stadium to exhibit their special services. This annual festival would be continued till April 20, 2025.

Talking to APP, Faisal Amin Gandapur said that the attractions throughout the festival include off-road jeep challenge, pet shows, national games, poetry sessions, art exhibitions, a tree plantation campaign, visits to historical sites, and various other cultural and recreational activities.

Earlier, the visiting guests including Faisal Amin Gandapur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan, DI Khan City Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur, Provincial Secretary Sports Zia ul Haq, Director Genderal Sports Abdul Nasir Khan, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ms. Sarah Rehman and others also planted saplings in the premises of Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex.

APP/akt