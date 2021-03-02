Derajat festival from March 18

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A 10-day festival of Derajat would start from March 18 at Ratta Kulachi sports Complex.

An official communique issued here on Tuesday by office of the Deputy Commissioner said that national level tent pegging would be conducted from March 21 to 23 whereas a national Jeep rally from Yarak Tehsil to Rehmani Khel would also be held.

A family festival would be arranged at Town Hall while special arrangements have been made for the spectators, it added.