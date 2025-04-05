Derajat festival starts amid colorful activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The Derajat Festival kicked off with colorful activities in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday said a release issued by tourism department here.

The opening ceremony of the festival that was held at Ratta Kulachi Stadium featured cultural games, traditional music, food items, art exhibitions, fireworks, puppet shows, Taekwondo competitions, information on provincial tourism and cultural heritage sites, and various other recreational activities.

The Mina Bazaar was also part of the gala that showcased products for women and children. Performances including Saraiki Jhoomer, magic shows and children’s games, cattle shows, tent pegging, livestock exhibitions, horse riding and march pasts were also held.

To provide information and raise awareness among visitors, a tourist information desk was set up by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the Department of Archaeology.

The desk displayed brochures about the province’s tourist destinations and 3D maps of Hazara and Malakand divisions. The archaeology desk offered brochures and books about historical sites.

At the inaugural ceremony, Member National Assembly Faisal Amin Gandapur visited the tourism and archaeology desks.

Appreciating KPCTA efforts, he said that the province held immense potential for tourism and that the authority was doing an excellent job.

The festival aims to preserve local traditions and to apprise younger generation about various aspects of their cultural heritage.

