Open Menu

Derajat Festival Starts Amid Colorful Activities

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Derajat festival starts amid colorful activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The Derajat Festival kicked off with colorful activities in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday said a release issued by tourism department here.

The opening ceremony of the festival that was held at Ratta Kulachi Stadium featured cultural games, traditional music, food items, art exhibitions, fireworks, puppet shows, Taekwondo competitions, information on provincial tourism and cultural heritage sites, and various other recreational activities.

The Mina Bazaar was also part of the gala that showcased products for women and children. Performances including Saraiki Jhoomer, magic shows and children’s games, cattle shows, tent pegging, livestock exhibitions, horse riding and march pasts were also held.

To provide information and raise awareness among visitors, a tourist information desk was set up by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the Department of Archaeology.

The desk displayed brochures about the province’s tourist destinations and 3D maps of Hazara and Malakand divisions. The archaeology desk offered brochures and books about historical sites.

At the inaugural ceremony, Member National Assembly Faisal Amin Gandapur visited the tourism and archaeology desks.

Appreciating KPCTA efforts, he said that the province held immense potential for tourism and that the authority was doing an excellent job.

The festival aims to preserve local traditions and to apprise younger generation about various aspects of their cultural heritage.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in Fe ..

UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in February 2025

16 minutes ago
 First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla ..

First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla Classic

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details a ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..

1 hour ago
 FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Jap ..

FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Japanese parliaments

1 hour ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's F ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians

2 hours ago
 Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartph ..

Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartphone That Has It All

2 hours ago
TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photo ..

TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photography for the Next Era

2 hours ago
 General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Ad ..

General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Rus ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investm ..

2 hours ago
 Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hou ..

Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours

3 hours ago
 UAE maintained its rising performance in global co ..

UAE maintained its rising performance in global competitiveness race in Q1 2025

4 hours ago
 European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan nex ..

European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan