Derajat Festival To Promote Regional Culture, Harmony: CM
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2025 | 08:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said that the Derajat festival not only highlights regional culture, art and heritage but also promotes inter-district harmony.
He expressed these views while talking to workers, local dignitaries and others who visited his residence to greet him on Eid-ul-Fitr.
He said that Derajat festival, held almost every year, includes a variety of exciting events.
This year, the festival will also feature a special family festival for women and children, starting from Chand Raat and continuing until April 6. During this time, various events such as a Mina Bazaar, art exhibitions, food and arts stalls, a magic show, children's games, Rabab performances, Jhoomer dance, musical performances, Taekwondo competitions, cooking contests, makeup contests, fireworks, and many other activities will take place.
The festival will also include Derajat games, tree planting, art exhibitions,, cattle show, pet shows, wrestling, mushairas, archaeological tours, and other exciting competitions.
The grand opening of the event will take place on April 5 at the sports Complex, where a March Past, parade, Dhol, horse dance, camel dance, dog races, weightlifting, stone lifting, tent pegging, band performances, and a fireworks display will be held.
On April 6 and 7, pet shows will be organized at Haq Nawaz Park and the Sports Complex, where more than 100 types of animals will be showcased. Similarly, on April 9 and 10, a thematic art exhibition will be held at the District Auditorium Hall.
During the festival, a tree plantation campaign will also be launched, aiming to plant 50,000 trees from April 6 to 20. An Off-Road Challenge will be held from April 17 to 20, where participants from both local and national levels will take part.
Recent Stories
National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025
European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother
WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March
Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Derajat festival to promote regional culture, harmony: CM2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti meets with NP’s Chief Dr Malik Baloch2 minutes ago
-
We welcome positive suggestions for development of Balochistan: CM Bugti2 minutes ago
-
Four injured in Chamkani firing incident12 minutes ago
-
Dr Firdous appreciates services of Shade Trust at "Maskan"12 minutes ago
-
People throng Rawalpindi parks to enjoy Eid festivities12 minutes ago
-
Unique record of more than 3,000 children's heart surgeries set in just six months42 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road accident42 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets family of martyred Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi52 minutes ago
-
PM condoles death of Saeedullah Niazi52 minutes ago
-
President SCBAP calls on chairman National Party Balochistan1 hour ago
-
Three injured near Jhelum road accident1 hour ago