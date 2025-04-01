Open Menu

Derajat Festival To Promote Regional Culture, Harmony: CM

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Derajat festival to promote regional culture, harmony: CM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said that the Derajat festival not only highlights regional culture, art and heritage but also promotes inter-district harmony.

He expressed these views while talking to workers, local dignitaries and others who visited his residence to greet him on Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that Derajat festival, held almost every year, includes a variety of exciting events.

This year, the festival will also feature a special family festival for women and children, starting from Chand Raat and continuing until April 6. During this time, various events such as a Mina Bazaar, art exhibitions, food and arts stalls, a magic show, children's games, Rabab performances, Jhoomer dance, musical performances, Taekwondo competitions, cooking contests, makeup contests, fireworks, and many other activities will take place.

The festival will also include Derajat games, tree planting, art exhibitions,, cattle show, pet shows, wrestling, mushairas, archaeological tours, and other exciting competitions.

The grand opening of the event will take place on April 5 at the sports Complex, where a March Past, parade, Dhol, horse dance, camel dance, dog races, weightlifting, stone lifting, tent pegging, band performances, and a fireworks display will be held.

On April 6 and 7, pet shows will be organized at Haq Nawaz Park and the Sports Complex, where more than 100 types of animals will be showcased. Similarly, on April 9 and 10, a thematic art exhibition will be held at the District Auditorium Hall.

During the festival, a tree plantation campaign will also be launched, aiming to plant 50,000 trees from April 6 to 20. An Off-Road Challenge will be held from April 17 to 20, where participants from both local and national levels will take part.

Recent Stories

National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency ..

National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025

27 minutes ago
 European Commission President: 'Together, we will ..

European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..

1 hour ago
 Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthq ..

Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF

4 hours ago
 408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since Octo ..

408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA

4 hours ago
 Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrik ..

Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

5 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Rule ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother

5 hours ago
 WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanm ..

WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake

5 hours ago
 Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

5 hours ago
 Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on d ..

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

5 hours ago
 UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care pro ..

UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan