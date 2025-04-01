Derajat festival to promote regional culture, harmony: CM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said that the Derajat festival not only highlights regional culture, art and heritage but also promotes inter-district harmony.

He expressed these views while talking to workers, local dignitaries and others who visited his residence to greet him on Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that Derajat festival, held almost every year, includes a variety of exciting events.

This year, the festival will also feature a special family festival for women and children, starting from Chand Raat and continuing until April 6. During this time, various events such as a Mina Bazaar, art exhibitions, food and arts stalls, a magic show, children's games, Rabab performances, Jhoomer dance, musical performances, Taekwondo competitions, cooking contests, makeup contests, fireworks, and many other activities will take place.

The festival will also include Derajat games, tree planting, art exhibitions,, cattle show, pet shows, wrestling, mushairas, archaeological tours, and other exciting competitions.

The grand opening of the event will take place on April 5 at the sports Complex, where a March Past, parade, Dhol, horse dance, camel dance, dog races, weightlifting, stone lifting, tent pegging, band performances, and a fireworks display will be held.

On April 6 and 7, pet shows will be organized at Haq Nawaz Park and the Sports Complex, where more than 100 types of animals will be showcased. Similarly, on April 9 and 10, a thematic art exhibition will be held at the District Auditorium Hall.

During the festival, a tree plantation campaign will also be launched, aiming to plant 50,000 trees from April 6 to 20. An Off-Road Challenge will be held from April 17 to 20, where participants from both local and national levels will take part.