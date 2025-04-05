Derajat Festival's Ladies Meena Bazar Spreads Cheers, Colours
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Ladies Meena Bazar under Derajat 2025 festival which started from Chand Raat concluded with colorful ceremony and fireworks here in Dera Ismail Khan.
The festival is meant to promote local culture, showcasing several activities.
The Mina bazaar was held at the Town Hall, offering a variety of activities and exhibitions for women and children.
The Mina Bazaar showcases products for women and children, food items, art exhibitions, fireworks, puppet shows, Taekwondo competitions, musical performances, Saraiki Jhoomer, magic performances, and children’s games.
Moreover, several cultural and sporting competitions, including cooking, makeup, karate, and public speaking contests, were held.
Prizes also awarded to those who perform exceptionally in these competitions.
The bazaar also features displays of local handicrafts, embroidery, and pottery, highlighting the region’s culture and arts.
The festival aims not only to preserve local traditions but also to connect the younger generation with their cultural heritage.
The Derajat festival will include a poetry session, and fireworks display, making it an unforgettable event.
Recent Stories
French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms
Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71
Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury as field throw hits him on face
New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against Pakistan
Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354
Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q1
Chinese scientists develop atoms-thin chips to boost computational power
Mexico reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025
7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory in Dubai World Cup 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nation honours Ghulam Farid Sabri' s contribution to Qawwali on 31st death anniversary6 minutes ago
-
Derajat festival's ladies Meena Bazar spreads cheers, colours6 minutes ago
-
PNS ASLAT undertakes counter-piracy patrols in Arabian Sea6 minutes ago
-
Pakistani novelist nominated for “Young Woman of the Year” award16 minutes ago
-
Poor higher education in KP: A matter of growing concern1 hour ago
-
HC highlights Pak-Canada potential in bilateral investment, trade growth1 hour ago
-
Chairman, CEO hails WSSC for efficient cleanliness drive during Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr1 hour ago
-
Kousar Kazmi urged PTI to refrain from anti-state narratives, focus on national unity1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 63,100 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
Bollywood icon Manoj Kumar’s roots trace back to Abbottabad2 hours ago
-
Bus overturns on Swat-Peshawar route, multiple injuries reported2 hours ago
-
Two injured as van catches fire during refilling in Gujranwala3 hours ago