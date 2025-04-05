Open Menu

Derajat Festival's Ladies Meena Bazar Spreads Cheers, Colours

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Derajat festival's ladies Meena Bazar spreads cheers, colours

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Ladies Meena Bazar under Derajat 2025 festival which started from Chand Raat concluded with colorful ceremony and fireworks here in Dera Ismail Khan.

The festival is meant to promote local culture, showcasing several activities.

The Mina bazaar was held at the Town Hall, offering a variety of activities and exhibitions for women and children.

The Mina Bazaar showcases products for women and children, food items, art exhibitions, fireworks, puppet shows, Taekwondo competitions, musical performances, Saraiki Jhoomer, magic performances, and children’s games.

Moreover, several cultural and sporting competitions, including cooking, makeup, karate, and public speaking contests, were held.

Prizes also awarded to those who perform exceptionally in these competitions.

The bazaar also features displays of local handicrafts, embroidery, and pottery, highlighting the region’s culture and arts.

The festival aims not only to preserve local traditions but also to connect the younger generation with their cultural heritage.

The Derajat festival will include a poetry session, and fireworks display, making it an unforgettable event.

