'Derajat Off-Road Challenge' to begin from Thursday alongside CPEC route

D.I.Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The second 'Derajat Off-Road Challenge' along with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route to begin from Thursday.

As part of a grand Derajat festival in Dera Ismail Khan, a four-day National Off-Road Jeep Challenge 2022 is scheduled to start from March 3 in Dera Ismail Khan. Men and women jeep racers from all over the country are expected to participate in the championship.

Dera Ismail Khan is the geographical heart of Pakistan, as well as, that of the CPEC - China Pakistan Economic Corridor. It is accessible, hospitable and full of life and adventure. Its weather at this time of the year is one of the best in entire Pakistan and it sits at the junction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the former Federally Administered Tribal Area, Punjab and Balochistan.

Mega festival "Derajat festival -2022", is being organized by Divisional Administration D.I.Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority.

"Derajat is an idea that envisions Dera Ismail Khan as a unique cultural and archaeological tourism region in the southern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Due to its rich cultural products and traditional sports and diverse geographical landscape of mountains, desert and river Indus, it provides an exquisitely different tourism opportunity to visitors." Derajat Off-road Challenge in its inaugural year in 2021 has established itself as one of the best-managed off-road races of Pakistan. With a 120 km long track prepared to test both racers and their vehicles, overlooked by the mountains of Shaikh Badin and crisscrossing the semi-arid desert named Daman, while still at just 30 minutes from the city of Dera Ismail Khan while Derajat Off-Road Challenge 2022 promises to be a competitor's, as well as, spectators treat.

During the first Derajat Off-Road Challenge 2021, more than 100 racers had participated. However, this time the event would be more thrilling, as besides racers thousands of people come from different parts of the country will watch the races.

They can reach the venue via M-14.

The starting point of the rally will be set up along Yarik Interchange, CPEC Motorway in D.I.Khan. The riders will have 170 kilometres of radius between Yarik and Rehmani Khel to run their vehicles at one of the most beautiful multi-terrain tracks at foothills of Shaikh Badin and CPEC Western route. The spectators could enjoy watching the rally from Yarik-Islamabad Motorway.

Sharing the details of the event, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Gandapur said all arrangements have been finalized to hold the Derajat off-road challenge.

"The unique feature of this Derajat festival is holding the jeep rally in Dera Ismail Khan along CPEC route. It would be held at the Sports Stadium of the city with an objective to promote the cultural and traditional values of Dera Ismail Khan and its inhabitants," he said.

He said that Derajat has remained a distinct historical, cultural and administrative entity over the past centuries.

Faisal Amin said that it stood high due to its unique culture, traditions, folklores, music and traditional sports. "Derawals - the people of Derajat-share a common history, heritage, cultural and social bonds", he added He said the mela was aimed at promoting local culture and traditional art and sports. Faisal Amin said that the festival was being organized at the national level under the name of 'Dera-jat mela' to create a feeling of love and affection in youth for their local culture and tradition besides talent hunting.

He said that the festivals would not only attract the locals and guests from across the country but also boost the soft image of the country.

Faisal Amin said the event would promote peace and harmony in society and encourage youth to be involved in healthy activities.

He said cultural dance, tent pegging, horse and cattle show, pet show, wrestling, gymnastics and other local sports would be part of this festival.