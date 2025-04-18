Derajat Off-Road Jeep Challenge event becomes a remarkable example of hospitality, enthusiasm

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan on Friday extended a warm welcome to all participants of the ongoing Off-Road Challenge in Dera Ismail Khan, especially those arriving from other provinces and districts.

He added this event is not only promoting regional harmony but also showcasing the peaceful nature, hospitality, and courteousness of the local people.

The event, which continues until April 20, spans nearly forty days in total. According to the minister, an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 spectators have been attending the stadium daily, reflecting the public’s love for sports and the city’s peaceful environment. He also praised the enthusiastic participation of women, particularly in family programs, calling it a highly encouraging sign.

The minister expressed these views during a meeting held at the District Auditorium Hall with racers participating in the Off-Road Challenge.

During the meeting, organizers briefed racers about various rules and regulations.

It was announced that a 20-meter track distance would be allowed, and in case of vehicle failure, participants must move to the side of the track to avoid collisions. Racers were also advised to carry their own food and water. It was clearly stated that any external mechanical assistance during the race would lead to disqualification.

Renowned racer Nadir Magsi also addressed the participants and expressed his satisfaction with the track’s quality this year, stating that it would allow for higher speeds, which would increase excitement. He encouraged all racers to give their best performance and prayed for everyone’s safety.

The event concluded with a speech by Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur, who said that although Dera Ismail Khan is a small city in terms of resources, every possible effort and resource was utilized to ensure the peaceful and successful arrangement of such a large event. He added that significant work went into upgrading the race track to meet high standards, and he hoped that both participants and spectators would enjoy the event.