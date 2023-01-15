UrduPoint.com

Derajat Off-Road Jeep Challenge In DIKhan From Mar 16 : Gandapur

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Derajat Off-Road Jeep Challenge in DIKhan from Mar 16 : Gandapur

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Third Derajat Off Road Jeep Challenge 2023 is being held from 16th to 19th of March in Dera Ismail Khan as part of a grand Derajat festival.

Men and women jeep racers from all over the country besides some foreign sports persons are expected to participate in the championship.

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur while chairing the meeting, directed all concerned departments to make all necessary arrangements for this purpose in addition to streamlining the departments of tourism, local govt & rural development.

Gandapur said that during last 2 year people enjoyed the festival and it was very well received by the people. However, better arrangements have been made this year so that people could have maximum recreational opportunities in the area.

Sharing the details of the event, the minister said that the Derajat Off-Road Challenge along with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route will be held from March 16-19 as part of a grand 'Derajat festival' in Dera Ismail Khan.

He said that Dera Ismail Khan is the geographical heart of Pakistan, as well as, that of the CPECChina Pakistan Economic Corridor.

"It is accessible, hospitable and full of life and adventure and its weather at this time of the year is one of the best in the entire Pakistan." He said that Derajat off-road challenge in its inaugural year in 2021 has established itself as one of the best managed off-road races of Pakistan.

Faisal said while talking to APP, "With approximately 175 km long track, overlooked by the mountains of Shaikh Badin and crisscrossing the semi arid desert named Daman, while still at just 30 minutes from the city of Dera Ismail Khan, Derajat off-road challenge 2023 pomises to be a competitor's, as well as, spectators treat." The Minister directed all the concerned authorities to use their energies to make this championship rally a success in all respects as, he said, such joint competitions and championships of tourism, culture and sports are not held again and again but take place years later.

"The event will convey a message of peace and depict the centuries old hospitable tradition of this region," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Sports Road CPEC Daman Dera Ismail Khan Badin March Women Event All From Government Best Jeep

Recent Stories

SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sha ..

SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sharjah&#039;s competitiveness

2 seconds ago
 UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy pr ..

UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy projects worth AED159 billion in ..

15 minutes ago
 Suqia UAEâ€™s Board of Trustees discuss plans for ..

Suqia UAEâ€™s Board of Trustees discuss plans for 2023

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Khalfan bin Kharbash

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.