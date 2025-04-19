Derajat off-road jeep challenge underway in DIKhan with thrilling competitions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The "Derajat Off-Road Jeep Challenge” event is underway on a specially prepared off-road track near M-14, CPEC Western route, in which expert drivers from other districts, including locals, participated in exciting and thrilling competitions.

The event has been divided into different categories, including stock category, women’s category, and prepared vehicle competitions. The event aims not only to provide positive entertainment to the youth but also to highlight the beauty and tourism potential of the region.

The prepared category competitions will be held tomorrow, in which dozens of expert drivers will demonstrate their skills.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur will also visit the off-road competition venue tomorrow and will also attend the closing ceremony as a special guest.

On the first day of the competition, sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan, DG Sports Abdul Nasser Khan, other officers of the Sports Department, officers and officials of other departments including WSSC, TMA, Health, Rescue 1122, Information Department, as well as media representatives and officers and officials of other relevant departments were present at the event venue.

Similarly, a large number of people from the area, guests and other spectators were enjoying the exciting competitions. A large number of people participated in the event, who not only arrived at different points of the track in the form of convoys from distant areas, but also the locals warmly welcomed the guests.

Special arrangements have been made for spectators to sit at specific points around the track, while refreshment stalls, medical camps, and effective security arrangements have also been made.

The organizers said that such events not only attract the energy of the youth towards positive activities but also promote tourism and economic activities in the region.

On the first day of the event, 24 vehicles participated in the first category. The preliminary results of the Dera Jat Off-Road Challenge 2025 have also been announced, under which the first position in Stock Category A was Muhammad Marwat 48 minutes 14 seconds, second position Syed 50 minutes 6 seconds, third position Zafar 52 minutes 24 seconds, similarly, in Category B, the first position was Rashid 51 minutes 25 seconds, second position was Umar 55 minutes, third position was Afzal 59 minutes 4 seconds, C Category first position was Muhammad Jinder 53 minutes 44, second position was Salam 1 hour 40 seconds, third position was Syed 1 hour 2 minutes 4 Second, D category first position Sahibzada 54 minutes 3 seconds second position Shahji 54 minutes 27 seconds third position Usman 54 minutes 59 seconds, in women category first position Lalin Ehtesham 54 minutes 20 seconds, second position Ayla Malik 1 hour 14 minutes 35 seconds.

Speaking on the occasion, Member of National Assembly Faisal Amin Gandapur said that organizing such an event was quite difficult because this track was completed by passing through very difficult places and today the biker competitions including stock category, women category and other two or three categories were also successfully completed. The weather has improved a lot due to the recent rains.

He appreciated the hard work of all line departments including the district administration and said that he is happy that people have got such opportunities and the negative impressions that were prevalent about Dera Ismail Khan have been negated. On this occasion, Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur said that the track has been made very magnificent and efforts are being made so that riders coming from outside also return with a good image. The people of Dera Ismail Khan are hospitable and well-mannered and proof of this has also been given, which is very gratifying.