Deranged man commits suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : A mentally retarded person allegedly committed suicide, in the precincts of Rodala Road police station.

Police said on Tuesday that Asghar of Chak No.362-GB was mentally-ill and he committed suicide by hanging him with a rope in his room.

The police have handed over the body to heirs after completing necessary formalities.