Deranged Man Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 04:31 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : A mentally retarded person allegedly committed suicide, in the precincts of Rodala Road police station.
Police said on Tuesday that Asghar of Chak No.362-GB was mentally-ill and he committed suicide by hanging him with a rope in his room.
The police have handed over the body to heirs after completing necessary formalities.