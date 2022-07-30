UrduPoint.com

Dera's Administration Distributes 4375 Wheat Flour Bags

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2022 | 02:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration was taking solid measures to provide quality wheat flour to the people at subsidized rates.

In this regard, the district food department, on the special directives of Commissioner Dera division Amir Afaq, has set up eight mobile sale points at different places where people are provided with 20 kilograms bag of wheat flour at subsidized rate of Rs 980.

According to the food department's statement, these sale points have been established at Kuti Khel tehsil Pharpur, Muqeem Shah Bannu road, Bud area at Tank Road, Abdul Khel Tehsil Pharpur, Gandi Ashaq Dera Ismail Khan, Basti Noon Dera Ismail Khan, Gabi Chashma road and Malan Tehsil Prova.

It said that a total of 4375 flour bags would be given at subsidized rates to people who may visit the designated places from 9 am to 11:30 am. The department said that all out efforts would be made to ensure that people get the flour at subsidized rate.

