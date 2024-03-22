Open Menu

Dera's Administration For Ensuring Initiatives’ Blessings For Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Additional Assistant Commissioner Umar Mukhtar on Friday paid a surprise visit to the district’s main vegetable and fruit market to ensure fair pricing for extending relief to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.

The AAC arrived at the market at dawn to examine the open auction for vegetables and fruit and issued a price list accordingly.

He issued instructions to the brokers, agents, and dealers for ensuring the officially prescribed prices and warned that legal action, including license revocation would be taken against the violators.

He said that the provincial government and the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and in this regard no compromise would be made.

The residents have praised the initiative, expressing that such a surprise visit would help ensure blessings of the pro-people policies of the government at grassroots level.

