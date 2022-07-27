UrduPoint.com

Dera's Administrations Prepares Action Plan Against Dengue Virus

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Dera's administrations prepares action plan against dengue virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Iqbal Wazir has underlined the need for taking solid measures against dengue virus by eliminating dengue larva growth.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding the situation in wake of dengue and coronavirus in the area.

He said the vaccination process should be accelerated to complete the second dose of Covid vaccination to effectively contain the spread of the disease.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners and officials of Department of Health, education, Police, EPI, MTI, Industries, Agriculture, WSSC, Local Government, RTA, TMA, Irrigation, Rescue 1122 and other relevant.

During the briefing, it was told that most of the cases were those who got the first vaccine against corona but did not get the second dose of the vaccine.

A sufficient number of vaccinations were ensured during the campaign during house to house campaigns and by going to bus terminals and markets.

The ADC said that the current process of covid vaccination was going at slow pace, the departments concerned should make concrete steps to expedite the drive and effectively stop spread of the pandemic.

The meeting reviewed the situation in wake of dengue virus and It was told that the health department constituted rapid response teams besides distributing mosquito nets in the affected areas.

An action plan against dengue had been prepared to prevent dengue virus, it was told.

The meeting was told that orientation and training were arranged for departments concerned for better tackling of the dengue virus.

Furthermore, focal persons have also been nominated and a control room has also been established to deal with dengue cases.

Similarly, five isolation wards have also been set up in the hospitals of the district. An awareness walk was also organized to create awareness among the public.

It was stated that no case of dengue was reported in the year 2020, while after that a few cases were reported, including local people including those with travel history.

The meeting was informed that the presence of larvae and cases have also been reported in Balut, Lachhra, Kotjai, Mahra, Nayvela.

The ADC directed the concerned Assistant Commissioners to take effective measures to overcome the dengue virus by giving rapid response.

It was told that the health department constituted rapid response teams besides distributing mosquitoes nets in the affected areas. It was added that an action plan against dengue had been prepared to prevent dengue virus.

The meeting was told that orientation and training were arranged for departments concerned for better tackling of the dengue virus.

Similarly, five isolation wards have also been set up in the hospitals of the district. An awareness walk was also organized to create awareness among the public.

Furthermore, focal persons have also been nominated and a control room has also been established to deal with dengue cases.

On this occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner directed that the surveillance teams about the dengue virus situation should be kept alert to implement an action plan against dengue in letter and spirit and effectively prevent the dengue.

Related Topics

Police Dengue Education Agriculture RTA Alert Dera Ismail Khan Rescue 1122 2020 Market Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Imran Khan asks workers to take out to streets to ..

Imran Khan asks workers to take out to streets to celebrate their victory

2 hours ago
 Parvez Elahi takes oath as new Punjab CM

Parvez Elahi takes oath as new Punjab CM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power ..

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power grab

12 hours ago
 US says new Tunisia constitution could harm basic ..

US says new Tunisia constitution could harm basic rights

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.