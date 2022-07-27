PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Iqbal Wazir has underlined the need for taking solid measures against dengue virus by eliminating dengue larva growth.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding the situation in wake of dengue and coronavirus in the area.

He said the vaccination process should be accelerated to complete the second dose of Covid vaccination to effectively contain the spread of the disease.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners and officials of Department of Health, education, Police, EPI, MTI, Industries, Agriculture, WSSC, Local Government, RTA, TMA, Irrigation, Rescue 1122 and other relevant.

During the briefing, it was told that most of the cases were those who got the first vaccine against corona but did not get the second dose of the vaccine.

A sufficient number of vaccinations were ensured during the campaign during house to house campaigns and by going to bus terminals and markets.

The ADC said that the current process of covid vaccination was going at slow pace, the departments concerned should make concrete steps to expedite the drive and effectively stop spread of the pandemic.

The meeting reviewed the situation in wake of dengue virus and It was told that the health department constituted rapid response teams besides distributing mosquito nets in the affected areas.

An action plan against dengue had been prepared to prevent dengue virus, it was told.

The meeting was told that orientation and training were arranged for departments concerned for better tackling of the dengue virus.

Furthermore, focal persons have also been nominated and a control room has also been established to deal with dengue cases.

Similarly, five isolation wards have also been set up in the hospitals of the district. An awareness walk was also organized to create awareness among the public.

It was stated that no case of dengue was reported in the year 2020, while after that a few cases were reported, including local people including those with travel history.

The meeting was informed that the presence of larvae and cases have also been reported in Balut, Lachhra, Kotjai, Mahra, Nayvela.

The ADC directed the concerned Assistant Commissioners to take effective measures to overcome the dengue virus by giving rapid response.

It was told that the health department constituted rapid response teams besides distributing mosquitoes nets in the affected areas. It was added that an action plan against dengue had been prepared to prevent dengue virus.

The meeting was told that orientation and training were arranged for departments concerned for better tackling of the dengue virus.

Similarly, five isolation wards have also been set up in the hospitals of the district. An awareness walk was also organized to create awareness among the public.

Furthermore, focal persons have also been nominated and a control room has also been established to deal with dengue cases.

On this occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner directed that the surveillance teams about the dengue virus situation should be kept alert to implement an action plan against dengue in letter and spirit and effectively prevent the dengue.