DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences of the Agricultural University organized a one-day veterinary medication camp to provide essential veterinary services to local farmers and valuable hands-on experience for DVM (Doctor of Veterinary Medicine) students.

According to the university’s spokesman, the camp was held on the directives of Vice chancellor Professor Dr. Shakib Ullah.

He said the camp offered free medical treatment for animals, including deworming, vaccinations, and general care for various diseases.

Farmers from the surrounding areas were given access to receive necessary medications and veterinary care for their livestock, significantly benefiting their farming operations.

Moreover, the camp provided DVM students with practical clinical training in diagnosing animal diseases, administering treatments, and performing vaccinations.

Professor Dr. Shakeeb Ullah emphasized the importance of such camps in equipping students with practical skills and enhancing their ability to meet veterinary-related challenges.

Assistant Professor Dr. Babar Maqbool highlighted that the camp was an excellent opportunity for students to gain firsthand clinical experience, fostering their growth as future veterinary professionals.

Lecturer Dr. Fateh Ullah further explained that the camp was not only beneficial for students’ training but also played a key role in improving the livelihoods of local farmers.

Lecturer Dr. Ghulam Jelani also emphasized the positive impact of such activities on students' professional development.

Local farmers appreciated the initiative, saying the provision of free veterinary care and medications was a great help to them.

APP/slm