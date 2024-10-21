Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Agriculture University observed the 'Anti-Corruption Week' to raise awareness among students about corruption.

According to the university's spokesman, the week featured various academic, literary, and creative activities, including English and urdu speech contests, essay writing, and painting competitions.

Each activity aimed to inform students about the detrimental effects of corruption while allowing them to express their creative talents.

At the concluding ceremony wherein Registrar Abdul Basit Khan appreciated the efforts of the students, saying that corruption posed a significant challenge and that better training for the younger generation was essential to combat it.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shakeeb Ullah highlighted the importance of societal awareness and students' involvement in the fight against corruption. He emphasized that everyone had a role to play in eradicating corruption, especially the youth.

After the competitions, the Vice Chancellor distributed certificates and awards to students who exhibited outstanding performance during various competitions.

