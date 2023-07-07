Open Menu

Dera's Agriculture University Announces Admissions In Multiple Programs For 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 07:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan on Friday announced admissions for students in multiple programs for 2023.

According to the university spokesman, the university announced admissions in BS and Masters and M.Phil programs besides several other programs and courses for the students of the entire region.

The entire region will benefit from the admissions in the newly launched degree programms including Tank district, Shirani district of Balochistan, South and North Waziristan and Zhob, Bhakkar district of Punjab and Taunsa Sharif of Dera Ghazi Khan besides Dera Ismail khan.

He said Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan had achievements in the field of education in a very short period of time.

