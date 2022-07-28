UrduPoint.com

Dera's City Mayor Committed To Resolving Residents' Problems

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Dera's city mayor committed to resolving residents' problems

DERA ISMAIL KHAN,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :City Mayor Tehsil Dera Ismail Khan Captain (Retd) Umar Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday said solid steps would be taken to extend relief to citizens by resolving their problems at doorstep.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar which was held under the auspices of Shia Ulema Council at Dera Press Club.

He said that as the Tehsil Mayor, all the machinery of the Tehsil Municipal Administration had been geared up to serve the masses and effective measures were taken on special occasions like Muharram, Eid or religious festivals of minorities.

He also highlighted the sacrifices of the residents and law enforcement agencies for ensuring peace in the district and was of the view that collective efforts should be made for the prosperity of the area.

He said that religious scholars were valuable assets and they should come forward to forge unity and promote brotherhood and harmony which were prerequisites for a prosperous life.

He said there was a need to follow teachings of islam that taught peace, brotherhood and added that peaceful coexistance was basic trait of an Islamic society.

Among other speakers, commissioner Dera division Amir Afaq also spoke on the occasion and urged religious leaders from all schools of thought to play a role in promoting harmony and brotherhood for maintaining peace during Muharram.

He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and in this regard all available resources would be utilized.

