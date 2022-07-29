(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Aamir Afaq said has directed the quarters concerned to take solid measures for removing obstacles in the completion of the Gomal Zam Command Area Development Project which would usher in the socio-economic development of the area.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 11th review meeting of the key project here in his office.

The project director gave a detailed briefing about the various matters pertaining to the project The commissioner directed that all steps should be taken to remove the obstacles in the completion of the project so that it could be completed at the earliest and its benefits could be passed on to maximum people.

He assured that the administration would fully cooperate in this regard and added that the project would help ensure the uplift of the area.

He also directed the deputy commissioner and the DPO to take concrete measures on their part by identifying and taking action against those elements that created hurdles for the project.

The DPO assured full cooperation about the relevant matters and added that strict action would be taken against the elements involved.

The Commissioner said that no compromise would be made on the quality of work on public welfare projects so that its blessings could reach people as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nasrullah Khan, District Police Officer(DPO) Najamul Hassanain Liaquat, Project Director Gomal Zam Command Area Development Project besides other officials of relevant departments and a number of farmers.