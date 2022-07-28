UrduPoint.com

Dera's Commissioner For Measures To Protect Lives, Properties In Flood-hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Dera's commissioner for measures to protect lives, properties in flood-hit areas

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Aamir Afaq has issued directives to the authorities concerned of district administrations of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan to take solid precautionary measures to effectively deal with any emergency situation in wake of monsoon rains

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Aamir Afaq has issued directives to the authorities concerned of district administrations of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan to take solid precautionary measures to effectively deal with any emergency situation in wake of monsoon rains.

He issued directives to the deputy commissioners of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan to utilize all available resources for ensuring measures that proved helpful in preventing any untoward incident in wake of the ongoing rain spell.

He said that concrete steps should be taken for extending relief to people in case of emergency in wake of current spell of rains and added that relief and rescue activities should be further expedited.

He has issued special directives to district administration Tank to provide timely assistance to the people affected by the flood in the district.

He also directed the relevant departments to remain alert and properly take contingency measures to effectively deal with the flood situation in Dera Ismail Khan.

He also appreciated Rescue 1122 officials for taking timely action during emergency situations in wake of rains in Tank district.

He was of the view that all government machinery and available resources should be utilized for carrying out effective relief and rescue operations to protect lives and property of people in flood-hit areas.

