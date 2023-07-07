DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafar-ul-Islam on Friday directed the authorities concerned to take timely measures to deal with monsoon rains and possible flood situation in its wake.

The commissioner also underlined the need for taking comprehensive arrangements to ensure peace and harmony during Muharram-e-Haram.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting held in his office to review arrangements for dealing with the monsoon rains and peaceful observance of Muharram.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners Tank Muhammad Shoib, South Waziristan Upper Ashfaq Khan, South Waziristan Lower Nasir Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Tariq Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Ahad Yusuf, District Police Officer Tank, South Waziristan other related departments participated.

During the meeting, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafarul islam was given a detailed briefing regarding the past floods in Dera Ismail Khan, the situation, measures, relief activities, restoration of roads and other infrastructure and the affected areas.

Giving instructions in this regard, Commissioner Dera Division said that due to heavy rains and flood situations, timely arrangements should be made to deal with it.

He said focal persons should be nominated by the concerned departments and a WhatsApp group should be created to improve coordination.

Similarly, apart from human resources, details regarding rescue machinery, life jackets, available machinery including road clearance and water extraction machinery from low altitude areas should be sought from the concerned departments, he directed.

The Commissioner further directed to provide timely information about any defect or deficiency so that steps could be taken immediately to its rectification.

He said that all Deputy Commissioners should display boards in their offices with the Names of all focal persons with mobile numbers to ensure immediate contact.

He directed all the departments, especially the health department and rescue 1122 to keep alert and also ensure the availability of medicines by the health department including the staff.

He said If there was a lack of funds, let them know as soon as possible. Similarly, Commissioner Dera Division Zafarul Islam while issuing instructions regarding the arrangements for Muharram, said that the police department should prepare a foolproof security plan in time like CCTV cameras, control rooms and other security arrangements should be finalized in time.

He said that resources should be ensured to take all these measures. While giving a briefing to the Commissioner on this occasion, it was told that Dera Ismail Khan is one of the sensitive districts.

He was informed that the district was facing a shortage of personnel, so the services of FC should also be sought and it was discussed in the meeting and FC officials assured full cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that the administration would cooperate and help on all fronts.

However, he said it was the responsibility of all the concerned departments to perform their duties effectively.

In this regard, he said complacency or negligence on the part of any department would not be tolerated.