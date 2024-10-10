DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has underlined the need for making collective efforts to combat climate change.

She expressed these views while speaking at the Government Girls Degree College-1 where a number of activities were held with regard to raising public awareness about the impacts of Climate Change and implementing effective measures for mitigation.

The activities included poster painting competition, seminars, speeches, a tree-planting campaign, and other activities that play a crucial role in reducing environmental pollution.

She said that climate change had emerged as one of the serious issues posing challenges to the society and country and in this regard every one should play his or her part to meet challenges.

As part of efforts, she planted a tree as part of the tree-friendly campaign to provide students with a clean and healthy environment.

She urged students to actively participate in the tree-planting campaign and play a proactive role in addressing environmental issues.

The college students presented a sketch on the topic of environmental changes, which was appreciated by the district administration, and a commitment was made to continue such activities.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Sarah Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi, and other senior officials praised the efforts of the college students in raising awareness among people about environmental issues.

Additionally, the provincial government completed the beautification of the college's outer wall, for which the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner commended the college administration's efforts.

APP/slm